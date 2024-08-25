  • home icon
  Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda, Match 8

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda, Match 8

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 25, 2024 13:02 IST
Buchi Babu Tournament 2024 Group C points table
Buchi Babu Tournament 2024 Group C points table updated

Four matches were scheduled in Round 2 of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024. Hyderabad Cricket Association defeated Jharkhand Cricket Association in the fifth game by nine wickets. The TNCA Presidents XI took the first-innings lead in the following game and drew with Indian Railways.

Similarly, the third game between TNCA XI and Haryana was drawn after the former took the first-innings lead.

Meanwhile, Baroda registered a massive 287-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the fourth game.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table after Round 2:

Hyderabad moves to the top of Group A

PosTeamMatWonLostDrawnTiedNRNRRPts
1HYDERABAD CRICKET ASSOCIATION1100001.8236
2JHARKHAND CRICKET ASSOCIATION2110000.8156
3MADHYA PRADESH1010000.8980
also-read-trending Trending

Hyderabad Cricket Association are currently standing at the top of the Group A. They secured a nine-wicket win over Jharkhand Cricket Association in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand suffered their first loss in the last game after registering a two-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh. They currently have six points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.815.

Madhya Pradesh are now sitting at the bottom of the table, eyeing to make a comeback and grab their first win in their upcoming game against Hyderabad.

Indian Railways continues to lead Group B

RankTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRNRRPoints
1INDIAN RAILWAYS2101001.1067
2TNCA PRESIDENTS XI1001001.393
3GUJARAT CRICKET ASSOCIATION1010000.6020

Indian Railways won their first game against Gujarat Cricket Association by 139 runs. However, the following game against TNCA Presidents XI ended in a draw. They have seven points and a net run rate of +1.106.

Meanwhile, Presidents XI, who are ranked second faced their first draw. They earned three points and at present maintain a healthy NRR of 1.39.

Ranked third, Gujarat will hope to bounce back from their previous loss by beating the Presidents XI.

Haryana drew two games in a row and moved atop Group C

RankTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRNRRPoints
1HARYANA2002000.9374
2TNCA XI1001001.363
3MUMBAI1001000.8641

Haryana drew their first game against Mumbai and second against TNCA XI in the previous match. They are ranked first with four points and an NRR of +0.937.

Meanwhile, TNCA XI and Mumbai hold the next two spots.

Baroda tops Group D with a massive win

RankTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRNRRPoints
1BARODA1100002.2926
2JAMMU AND KASHMIR2011000.8393
3CHHATTISGARH1001000.7071

Baroda registered a dominating 287-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game on Wednesday, August 21. With six points and an impressive NRR of 2.292, they are atop Group D.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir are second with three points while Chhattisgarh are sitting at the bottom, looking forward to claiming a win in their next game against Baroda.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
