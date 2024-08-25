Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda, Match 8

Four matches were scheduled in Round 2 of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024. Hyderabad Cricket Association defeated Jharkhand Cricket Association in the fifth game by nine wickets. The TNCA Presidents XI took the first-innings lead in the following game and drew with Indian Railways.
Similarly, the third game between TNCA XI and Haryana was drawn after the former took the first-innings lead.
Meanwhile, Baroda registered a massive 287-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the fourth game.
On that note, let’s take a look at the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table after Round 2:
Hyderabad moves to the top of Group A
Hyderabad Cricket Association are currently standing at the top of the Group A. They secured a nine-wicket win over Jharkhand Cricket Association in the previous game.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand suffered their first loss in the last game after registering a two-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh. They currently have six points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.815.
Madhya Pradesh are now sitting at the bottom of the table, eyeing to make a comeback and grab their first win in their upcoming game against Hyderabad.
Indian Railways continues to lead Group B
Indian Railways won their first game against Gujarat Cricket Association by 139 runs. However, the following game against TNCA Presidents XI ended in a draw. They have seven points and a net run rate of +1.106.
Meanwhile, Presidents XI, who are ranked second faced their first draw. They earned three points and at present maintain a healthy NRR of 1.39.
Ranked third, Gujarat will hope to bounce back from their previous loss by beating the Presidents XI.
Haryana drew two games in a row and moved atop Group C
Haryana drew their first game against Mumbai and second against TNCA XI in the previous match. They are ranked first with four points and an NRR of +0.937.
Meanwhile, TNCA XI and Mumbai hold the next two spots.
Baroda tops Group D with a massive win
Baroda registered a dominating 287-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game on Wednesday, August 21. With six points and an impressive NRR of 2.292, they are atop Group D.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir are second with three points while Chhattisgarh are sitting at the bottom, looking forward to claiming a win in their next game against Baroda.
