Bus carrying Dhaka Premier League officials attacked by locals

A bus carrying match referees and umpires of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was attacked by protesting locals in Savar on June 13 (Sunday).

The incident took place in the morning when the microbus was heading towards BKSP. The protesting workers pelted stones at the bus, delaying their arrival in the stadium. It also delayed the start of one of the morning games.

The bus was carrying eight match officials; however, no one inside the bus was injured. Other vehicles carrying other officials and players had escaped the incident.

8 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match officials escaped major injuries when the car ferrying them to the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) was attacked during a violent skirmish between protesting garment workers and the police in the Savar industrial area. — CricTwig (@crictwig) June 13, 2021

The chairman of the cricket committee of Dhaka Metropolis condemned the incident, calling it 'unfortunate.' Kazi Inam Ahmed also lauded the officials for showing courage against such unprecedented attacks.

"The match officials showed great courage in the face of such an incident. They could start the matches at 9.30am. The match officials had a police escort but four of them were facing thousands of people in that protest," Kazi Inam Ahmed said to ESPNCricinfo.

As per the reports, the cars were held up for around 15 to 20 minutes, after which the officials escaped. The protesting workers destroyed the bus carrying the match officials.

Dhaka Premier League marred by controversies

Senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently grabbed the limelight with his horrendous act during Mohammedan Sporting's game against Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League.

Shakib was unhappy with the umpire's decision to turn down his lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim. He first kicked the stumps and later uprooted a whole set of them and flung them to the ground as the umpires called for the covers due to inclement weather.

As the players walked off the field, Shakib had an exchange with Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud, who is also a BCB director.

JUST IN: Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for three Dhaka Premier League matches and fined BDT 5 lakh pic.twitter.com/AZ9CrKJkFI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 12, 2021

Bangladesh Cricket Board suspended Shakib Al Hasan for three matches and fined BDT 5 lakh owing to his outburst in the Dhaka Premier League.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar