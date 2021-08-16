"By far the most important innings" - Kemar Roach on taking West Indies to a one-wicket victory over Pakistan

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach reflected on his match-winning knock against Pakistan by saying it was by far the most important innings of his career.

Chasing a target of 168 runs, West Indies suffered some serious setbacks as they were reduced to 114/7 at one point. The partnerships that Kemar Roach built, initially with Joshua Da Silva and later on with Jayden Seales, were crucial in getting West Indies home with just a solitary wicket to spare.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Kemar Roach admitted that he had never been in a similar situation before.

“By far. By far (the best innings with the bat). I have never been in a situation like that before. Batting with the tail, I am a part of the tail. For me, just go out there and believe, that was the biggest thing. Believe, stay positive,” Roach said.

The pacer added that the key was to focus on one ball at a time and not think ahead.

“Bat each ball at a time. Our batting coach says, "Monty, one ball battles". Just take on one ball at a time. At the end of the day, it came off and we won the Test match.”

Roach hit Hasan Ali through the covers to seal the victory for the West Indies and remained not out on 30.

“I just told him that, protect your stumps” – Kemar Roach on his advice to Jayden Seales

Kemar Roach (L) and Jayden Seales

When young fast bowler Jayden Seales walked in as the No. 11 batter for the West Indies, they were still 17 runs away from the target.

Kemar Roach revealed that the only advice to his young partner at the other end was to protect his stumps.

“I just told him that, protect your stumps. Obviously, on that wicket, the biggest threat is the ball straight. So I just told him to protect the wicket as best as he could. If you get nicked off, if you get caught, that’s fine. Just protect your wickets. He did it very well.”

The 33-year-old, who is the leader of the fast-bowling pack, is impressed with Seales, whom he believes is one for the future.

“He showed great fight. He is a star for the future. He has a good heart. He is very calm under pressure. I am proud of him as well,” Roach signed off.

Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Test matches earlier in the match. He was declared the Player of the Match for his match figures of 8/125. With the victory, West Indies have gone 1-0 up in the two-match series.

The Betway Player of the Match goes to the youngster, Jayden Seales! 🏆#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/5ZcF4alyd5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 15, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna