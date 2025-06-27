"By the order of the cheeky blinders" - Shubman Gill's hilarious post involving teammates ahead of ENG vs ING 2025 2nd Test [In Picture]

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill put up a hilarious post with teammates Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the second Test against England. India are in England for a five-match series, with the second Test scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Shubman Gill posted a picture on his Instagram handle, where he was posing in a cut-out poster with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. The poster is of characters from the British period crime drama television series 'Peaky Blinders'. Only the faces of the three cricketers can be seen, all of whom came up with different and funny expressions.

"By the order of the cheeky blinders 😎," Gill captioned the post.

India lost the first Test by five wickets as England chased down a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day in Leeds. The hosts took a 1-0 lead with four Tests remaining.

Therefore, Shubman Gill did not have a successful debut as India's Test captain. He and the team will be keen to bounce back in the second Test at Birmingham.

Plenty to think for Shubman Gill and Co. ahead of second Test

After the defeat in the opening Test, Shubman Gill and his team will have plenty of thinking to do. India collapsed from strong positions in both of their innings while batting, letting go of opportunities to put up bigger totals on the board.

In addition, the fielding was not up to the mark as well, with several catches being dropped across both innings, which cost India the game eventually. Moreover, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, no bowler looked as threatening either.

Bumrah is likely to miss the second Test due to workload management. With that and the mistakes made in the opening game, India will have to think about their game as well as certain changes to the playing XI.

On a personal note, Gill had a memorable outing with the bat in his debut Test as captain. He scored a hundred in his very first innings as Test captain, making 147 runs off 227 balls, smashing 19 boundaries and a six.

