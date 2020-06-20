×
CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly denies rumours of testing positive for Covid19

  • It was reported that three people from Snehasish's family tested positive for Covid19.
  • The CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly has clarified that he is well and has not been infected.
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 21:38 IST
Picture source: The Telegraph
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has clarified in a statement that their secretary Snehasish Ganguly has not been infected with COVID-19. The clarification has come after several reports suggested that Snehasish, brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, had tested positive for Coronavirus. 

“I am perfectly healthy and am going to office every day. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," said CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly in a statement. 

Members of Ganguly's family were reported to have tested positive

Earlier today, PTI had reported that Snehasish Ganguly's wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law had tested positive. At the same time, a domestic help at his Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be infected with the virus.

"All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official of the West Bengal health department told PTI.

The 52-year-old played 59 First-Class matches for Bengal from which he scored 2534 runs at an average of almost 40, including six centuries and 11 half-centuries.

There has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases across India over the past few weeks. Almost four lakh people in India have been infected with the virus while the death count currently stands at 12,498.

The pandemic has also brought the world of sports to a standstill. The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is likely to be cancelled for this year, and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has also been postponed indefinitely. But international cricket will return on July 8 when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series. 

Published 20 Jun 2020, 21:38 IST
West Bengal Cricket Sourav Ganguly
