"Can't play with this inept bowling" - Kris Srikkanth's scathing remark on Team India star after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:44 IST
Delhi v Services - Vijay Hazare Trophy - Source: Getty
Kris Srikkanth slammed Team India's selection in the Adelaide encounter against Australia [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth called on batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to be dropped from the playing XI after the side's series-ending defeat to Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide. The youngster endured a dismal outing with bat and ball, scoring a 10-ball eight and conceding 24 runs off his three overs.

With India prioritizing batting depth, Kuldeep was excluded from the first two outings, while Nitish played both games, his first in ODIs

Talking about the playing combination after India's loss in Adelaide, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (26:01):

"Kuldeep has to play. I am not sure if they'll drop Nitish Kumar Reddy or someone else. Nitish Kumar Reddy can't play with this inept bowling. It'll get smashed. Batting he is capable of hitting sixes but he comes in the end with limited deliveries left."
He added:

"If needed, have Harshit Rana at 8 and Kuldeep at 9. The way Harshit batted today, I liked it. I was convinced with his batting and the way he approached his batting. So do it this way and drop Nitish Reddy. You can't drop Harshit Rana now as he picked up two wickets as well. So drop Nitish Reddy and play Kuldeep Yadav."
Nitish did not look the part with the ball on his ODI debut in the series opener, going wicketless at an economy rate of almost eight in his 2.1 overs.

"If Kuldeep had played, India would have surely won" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Team India would have won the Adelaide clash if Kuldeep Yadav was part of the playing XI, thanks to Australia's frailties against spin. The two Indian spinners, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, combined for excellent figures of 3/89 in 17 overs in India's bowling innings.

"If Kuldeep had played, India would have surely won today. They were clueless against spin. India had a brilliant chance even when Australia were 187/5. That's where they made the mistake of not continuing with Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Even if they get hit, they'll get you wickets. I don't understand the logic behind not playing Kuldeep Yadav at all," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Kuldeep played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year and has been in sensational form overall with the ball. The veteran spinner was the leading wicket-taker in their recent victorious 2025 Asia Cup campaign with 17 scalps.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

