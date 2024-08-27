"Can't share the plan" - Bangladesh pace-bowling coach Andre Adams gives witty reply when asked about strategy against Babar Azam in Test series

Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach Andre Adams gave a witty reply when asked what plans they had for Babar Azam in the first Test and for the second. The former New Zealand pacer suggested Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are the most dangerous batters in Pakistan's ranks.

Contrary to expectations, Babar had a forgettable game in the first Test in Rawalpindi as he scored 0 & 22, dismissed twice by pacers. Nevertheless, Rizwan had a productive one, making an unbeaten 171 in the first innings and a valiant 51 in the second.

When asked about their strategy to dismiss Babar in the opening Test, Adams said in a chat with The Daily Star:

"I can't share the plan (laughs). Obviously, Babar is a great player and you have to be clear about what you want to do to get him out early. You have to pay attention to guys like Babar and (Mohammad) Rizwan, who can take the game away from you."

Trending

The main catalyst from the batting perspective for Bangladesh was Musfiqur Rahim, who struck 191 and stitched together a 196-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The tourists' spin-bowling line-up came to the party in the third innings to set up only a 30-run target for Bangladesh. Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs to propel the Tigers to a historic victory.

"I don't know how much the plan will change" - Andre Adams

Bangladesh national cricket team players celebrate a wicket. (Credits: BCB Twitter)

Adams further stated that Bangladesh will likely stick with the same blueprint for the second Test as in the first. On this, the 49-year-old said:

"I don't know what sort of wicket we will get for the second Test. I don't know how much the plan will change. This is a country where you have to be patient in Test matches. I don't see the plans changing too much from the blueprint of the previous game. The plans could change if they (Pakistan) change their playing XI."

The second Test begins on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️