"Can’t wait to get started at the Gabba" - Pat Cummins reacts after being appointed as Australia's Test captain

Ace fast bowler Pat Cummins has been appointed Australia's next men's Test captain, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday.

Incidentally, the position was left vacant after incumbent Tim Paine relinquished his leadership duties last week following revelations of a sexting incident from 2017.

Cummins was picked after an interview with a five-person selection panel and formal consent from the full board of Cricket Australia. He is the first pacer to become Australia's full-time captain in Test cricket.

The No.1 ranked fast bowler took to Twitter to express his excitement. Sharing a picture, Pat Cummins wrote:

"I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks! Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes."

Meanwhile, former captain Steve Smith has been named as Pat Cummins' deputy. The talismanic run-scorer was stripped of his leadership duties after the infamous sandpaper gate incident in 2018. He returns to the leadership group after serving a two-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering saga.

"This is an unexpected privilege" - Pat Cummins on Australia Test captaincy

The 28-year-old fast bowler stated it was an unexpected honour, coming only three weeks ahead of the high-profile Ashes series.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.

"I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to," he added.

Pat Cummins, who is Australia's 47th Test captain, will begin his stint with the upcoming Ashes, which starts on December 8 at the Gabba.

