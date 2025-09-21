"Can you think about Arshdeep?" - Irfan Pathan on India's XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Irfan Pathan has wondered whether the Men in Blue could include Arshdeep Singh in their playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. While opining that he would have played the left-arm seamer, the former India all-rounder highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav and company are thinking differently.

India and Pakistan will square off in the second Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Super Four game at the same venue a day earlier.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Pathan was asked about India's likely bowling attack for their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

"I will stick to my words, what I said before the start of the Asia Cup. I would want to see Arshdeep play with (Jasprit) Bumrah because a situation could come where you might need a second fast bowler. When the ball gets wet and you are under pressure, is Hardik's (Pandya) strength bowling six yorkers, or can Shivam Dube bowl those yorkers consistently?" he responded.

There will be a question there. That's why, can you think about Arshdeep? However, it's difficult to change a team that's been playing and winning. You wouldn't want to play a batter less as well. It's a tough decision. I would have done differently, but the team is thinking differently," the former India left-arm seamer added.

Arshdeep Singh wasn't part of India's playing XI in their seven-wicket win in the Group A game against Pakistan in Dubai last Sunday, September 14. He registered figures of 1/37 in four overs in the last group game against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

"It will have to be seen whether they will play with Arshdeep or get in another batter" - Abhishek Nayar on India's probable XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Jasprit Bumrah will likely return to the Indian XI for their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar was asked whether the Men in Blue would play the same XI that played their first two games of the Asia Cup 2025.

"It seems like that. Varun Chakaravarthy will return. You will see that one change for sure. However, it will have to be seen whether they will play with Arshdeep or get in another batter. I feel they will have the same team that was playing earlier. You won't see too many changes," he replied.

The former India coach questioned whether Arshdeep Singh would be required as a third seamer, considering the way Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have bowled along with Jasprit Bumrah.

"Spin bowlers have had an impact in Dubai. Bumrah will return and Hardik, who is bowling well, is there. So do you need a third seamer? Dube hasn't bowled badly at all thus far. He has played his role. He will definitely give you one or two overs. So, if you see the overall formation of that team, it's right for these conditions," Nayar observed.

India opened the attack with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in their first two games of the Asia Cup 2025. While Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel formed a three-pronged spin attack, Shivam Dube bowled a few overs as the third seamer.

