The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (January 5) released the schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The marquee event will be played in the United States of America and the West Indies from June 1 to 29. USA will host the first 16 games before the action shifts to WI for the remaining 41 matches.

Canada, who have been ICC's associate member since 1968, recently scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever T20 World Cup by winning the American qualifier in 2023.

The Saad Bin Zafar-led side finished on top in the points table with four wins in six games, with victories over the Cayman Islands (twice), Panama, and Bermuda.

Canada beat Bermuda by 39 runs via the DLS method in the final game of the regional qualifier. With this, they also secured a berth in the ICC event following a better net run rate than Bermuda. They will now be looking to create upsets in the showpiece event.

The T20 event has been split into four groups comprising five teams apiece. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 8 ahead of the semifinals and final.

For the unversed, Canada have been clubbed alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland, and the hosts USA in Group A. They have once faced Pakistan among full-member sides in 2008.

Canada's full schedule at 2024 T20 World Cup

Canada will play the opener of the 2024 T20 World Cup against the USA in Dallas. They will play their remaining group games against Ireland, Pakistan and India.

Saturday, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas

Friday, 7 June 2024 - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Saturday, 15 June 2024 - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

The semifinals will played in Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final is scheduled to take place in Barbados on June 29.

