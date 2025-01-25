Captain Shubman Gill celebrates hundred in Punjab's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match vs Karnataka [Watch]

Punjab captain Shubman Gill starred with the bat for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on Day 3 (Saturday, January 25). The right-hander scored 102 runs off 171 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. He needed just 50 deliveries to complete his second fifty.

Following his ton, Gill took off the helmet, raised his bat, and soaked in the applause from his teammates and fans. He, however, avoided the trademark bow in his celebrations.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the knock, Shubman Gill also returned to form after managing just four runs off eight deliveries in the first innings. The 25-year-old endured a dismal outing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managing just 93 runs in his five innings without a solitary half-century.

The Punjab batter has not scored a half-century in away Tests since his 110 against Bangladesh in December 2022. He, however, smashed a century against the same opposition in September at home last year.

“Gill is the vice-captain” – Harbhajan Singh explains why Shubman Gill will play ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Harbhajan Singh recently pointed out why Shubman Gill is the favorite to open in the upcoming ICC 2025 Champions Trophy. He said on his YouTube channel (via Cric Today):

“Everyone wanted to see Jaiswal’s selection. They also want to see him in the playing XI but that is going to be difficult, considering the fact that Gill is the vice-captain and he will open.”

By any chance, if the management decides to open with Yashasvi, Gill will have to be pushed to No.3 and Virat Kohli to No.4. This will leave no place for Shreyas Iyer, making the batting line-up look awkward. I feel Yashasvi should play as he is in form, and a player deserves a chance when he is scoring runs. But now Gill being the vice-captain, he can’t be dropped,” he added.

Shubman Gill enjoys a terrific record in ODIs, amassing 2328 runs in 47 matches at an average of 58.20, including six tons and 13 half-centuries with a best score of 208. He, however, returned with scores of 16, 35, and six during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue lost by a 0-2 margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️