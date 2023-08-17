Caribbean Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 1

Jamaica Tallawahs, on Thursday, August 17, defeated Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs in Match No.1 of the CPL 2023.

With the win, the Tallawahs started their campaign at the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.550.

The Kings, on the other hand, began their campaign in a poor manner. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.550.

Imad Wasim stars as Tallawahs beat Kings in CPL 2023 opening match

After being put in to bat first, the Tallawahs scored 187 in 20 overs. Brandon King carried on from where he left off in the fifth and final ODI against India in Lauderhill.

He scored 81 runs off 53 balls with nine fours and three sixes before Chris Sole accounted for his wicket.

King played until the 18th over and made sure that his team posted a decent total on the board. Kirk McKenzie, Fabian Allen and Imad Wasim also chipped in with short, yet handy knocks.

Roston Chase picked up three wickets for the Kings, but leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.75. Alzarri Joseph was stupendous as he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-21-2. Sole and Matthew Forde picked up one wicket apiece.

The Tallawahs restricted the Kings to 176 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Imad Wasim starred with the ball after he picked up three crucial wickets and gave away only 27 runs in four overs. Salman Irshad and Chris Green accounted for two scalps apiece.

Chase picked up three wickets after which he scored 53 runs off 31 balls with four fours and three sixes. But his efforts were not enough for the Kings to win. Roshon Primus scored 37 off 20, but to no avail.