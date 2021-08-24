Carlos Brathwaite forced into isolation following COVID-19 case on flight from UK 

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been forced into isolation after a positive COVID-19 case was detected on his flight from the United Kingdom to St. Kitts and Nevis. He is doubtful to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season opener against the St Lucia Kings on Friday.

Brathwaite returned to the Windies to participate in the Caribbean Premier League following the culmination of The Hundred. He captained the Manchester Originals, who finished sixth in the points table.

The 33-year-old was asked to isolate after a fellow passenger returned a positive test. So far, Brathwaite has tested negative for the virus, and he doesn't know the duration of his isolation period yet. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"My tests have been negative as far as I know. We've been asked to be in quarantine. I still don't know the full extent of it. I've just been told I need to continue to quarantine as opposed to being allowed to walk around the hotel as was initially allowed. So I'm just as much in the dark as you are, unfortunately."

Carlos Brathwaite unsure of his availability for the opening match

After representing St. Kitts and Nevis in five editions, Carlos Brathwaite made the switch to the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2020. In his first campaign for the franchise, they finished fourth in the table and were eliminated by eventual winners Trinbago Knight Riders.

Brathwaite claimed that he is yet to receive any official information regarding his quarantine. When asked whether he could potentially be available for the Jamaica Tallawahs in their first match of the tournament, he said:

"Not sure. I haven't actually received anything official yet to know when day one is and how many days of quarantine, etc. So yeah, I'm just skipping in my room and doing sit-ups and hoping to be at least physically ready to go if I can."

The all-rounder will hope to be well-prepared by the time the T20 World Cup arrives as West Indies aspire to become the first team to defend the title as well as become three-time winners.

Brathwaite is expected to sit out the remainder of the Indian Premier League after going unsold at the auction prior to the event, but some teams could eye him as a replacement. He was recently re-signed by the Sydney Sixers for the next edition of the Big Bash League.

