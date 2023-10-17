Catherine Dalton becomes the first woman coach in PSL history with Multan Sultans 

Continuing to break gender barriers in the sport, Multan Sultans have reportedly signed former Ireland fast bowler Catherine Dalton as their bowling coach. She is now the first female coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

Dalton has represented Ireland in six international matches and is an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach.

According to ESPNcricinfo, she has held coaching positions in academies in the UK and India and has worked with fast bowlers like Deepak Chahar. Dalton has also worked with some Pakistani pacers on her previous two visits to the country.

"Having worked in Pakistan with some of the Multan Sultan players on two previous visits, I am really thrilled to be officially joining up with the franchise at the PSL," Dalton told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's not lost on me the ground-breaking moment for a female fast-bowling coach to be working in a major men's T20 franchise. I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels," she added.

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen told the website that he has seen Dalton work and improve players through the franchise's player development program.

Multan Sultans appointed Hijab Zahid as franchise manager in August

In another path-breaking step by the franchise in August, Multan Sultans became one of the few T20 teams in the world with a female manager when they appointed journalist and management professional Hijab Zahid for the position.

At that time, Tareen had spoken about his wish to hire three female coaches to support three male coaches in the Sultans set-up to achieve gender parity.

The franchise is also known as one of the pioneers of extensive use of data and statistical analysis to run a T20 franchise. They won the PSL in 2021 and finished runners-up back-to-back in the previous two seasons.