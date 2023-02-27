CCL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab de Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Match 8

Mumbai Heroes started their Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) campaign with a heavy defeat at the hands of Chennai Super League. However, the team, led by Ritesh Deshmukh, made a comeback with a 22-run victory over Punjab De Sher on Sunday, February 26 in Jaipur.

The Heroes are currently placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.591. Punjab are placed just below them with a net run rate of 1.263 after losing both their matches.

The Karnataka Bulldozers continued their impressive run after they defeated C3 Kerala Strikers by eight wickets in Jaipur. They are placed second in the table below the Telugu Warriors with four points and a net run rate of 1.871.

Strikers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table after back-to-back losses. Their net run rate of -2.874 is the worst among all teams.

Heroes beat Punjab in CCL 2023 match

Mumbai posted a massive score of 133 for four after batting first on the back of Samir Kochhar’s 24-ball 67. Thereafter, Mumbai took a 17-run lead after restricting Punjab to 116. Mumbai set Punjab a target of 126 after scoring 108 for two in the second innings following Sharad Kelkar’s 16-ball 37.

Punjab got off to a stupendous start as they scored 25 runs in the first over, but fell away from there on. Mayur scored 47 off 17 balls, but his knock went in vain.

The other CCL game between the Strikers and Bulldozers was an exciting one. Wicketkeeper Rajeev scored a fifty as Kerala scored 101 for five in their first innings. Thereafter, the Bulldozers took a 23-run lead.

Kerala posted 105 for five on the board, setting the Bulldozers a target of 83 to win the match. Karnataka achieved the target in six overs after Rajjev Hanu scored 34 runs.

Poll : 0 votes