Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Rhinos vs Kerala Strikers, Match 16

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) witnessed two thrilling encounters on Sunday, March 10, which signaled the end of the season’s league stage and eliminated four teams from the competition.

The Chennai Rhinos beat the Kerala Strikers in the 16th match to seal their playoff berth.

Telugu Warriors, meanwhile, defeated the previously unbeaten Karnataka Bulldozers by four wickets in the 15th match, but still couldn't qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Rhinos occupy the third position in the points table with six points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.932. Karnataka Bulldozers remain atop the standings despite losing to Telugu Warriors. They have six points and an NRR of +1.375.

Telugu Warriors finished the season with six points as well but missed out on the playoffs on NRR. Their net run rate at the end of the league stage reads +0.456, whereas Mumbai Heroes have an NRR of +0.462.

The four teams in the playoffs are Karnataka Bulldozers, Bengal Tigers, Chennai Rhinos, and Mumbai Heroes.

Akhil Akkineni shines with the bat but all in vain; Telugu Warriors don’t qualify

Kiccha Sudeep was captaining the Bulldozers in the absence of skipper Pradeep Bogadi. Sudeep won the toss and decided to bat first, but his decision backfired as the Bulldozers were unable to deliver with the bat., scoring 91 runs in their first innings as Telugu Warriors took a 17-run lead after scoring 108.

Chandan scored 63 runs off just 28 deliveries for the Karnataka Bulldozers but didn't find any support from his teammates.

But they bowled well to be in the game as Prassana grabbed four wickets, but Thaman played a crucial 27-run knock. Skipper Akhil Akkineni also contributed with a blistering 36-run knock off 15 balls in the first innings and 34 off 18 in the second. But Karnataka Bulldozers stumbled big time in the chase, losing by four wickets to taste their first loss of the season.

In the second encounter of the day, the Strikers posted 59 runs on the board in the first innings. Rhinos struggled early on, losing wickets, before Shantanu gave them hope by scoring 45 runs and helping the team reach 85 runs to secure a lead of 26 runs.

In response, Kerala Strikers crumbled by losing quick wickets and weren’t able to steady their innings and fell for just 68. Chennai Rhinos needed only 43 to win the match and qualify for the playoffs.

