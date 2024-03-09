Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher, Match 14

Bengal Tigers strengthened their position at second spot on the table after beating Bhojpuri Dabanggs on Saturday, March 9. They now have three wins in four matches with a net run rate of 1.250.

Karnataka Bulldozers stay at the top of the table with three wins in three games. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, on the other hand, slipped down to the bottom of the table with four losses in four matches.

Mumbai Heroes lifted themselves to number three after beating Punjab de Sher on Saturday. The latter finished the day second from the bottom with four losses in as many matches.

Chennai Rhinos have two wins in three matches and find themselves in fourth. Meanwhile, Telugu Warriors slipped to fifth with two wins in three games. Kerala Strikers remained at the sixth spot, having managed to secure a solitary win in three games.

Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers register third win; Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Punjab De Sher continue to falter

The 13th match of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 took place between Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs in Chandigarh. Bengal Tigers batted first and posted a score of 121 runs for the loss of three wickets.

In reply, Bhojpuri Dabanggs were restricted to 86/5, trailing by 35 runs. Bengal Tigers came to bat again and posted a mammoth target of 170 runs to win the match. At the end of the powerplay, Bhojpuri Dabanggs had scored 31 runs for the loss of three wickets in pursuit of the target. With a mountain to climb, Bhojpuri ended up at 99/7, thereby losing the match by 71 runs.

The 14th match of the tournament saw Punjab De Sher take on Mumbai Heroes at their home ground in Chandigarh. Punjab de Sher won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a formidable score of 101 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

Mumbai Heroes also batted brilliantly and went on to score 124 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 10 overs. Punjab de Sher came out to bat again with a deficit of 23 runs. They finished at 97/9, and thereby set a target of 75 runs for Mumbai Heroes.

Mumbai Heroes chased down the score inside four overs with 10 wickets in hand.

