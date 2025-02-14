Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Match 4

The 11th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) kicked off in spectacular fashion on February 8, with defending champions Bengal Tigers taking on Chennai Rhinos in the highly anticipated season opener. The inaugural day featured two thrilling encounters, setting the stage for an exciting tournament. The action continued on February 9 with two more competitive matches.

After four matches, let's take a look at the current points table of CCL 2025:

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT NRR 1 Bengal Tigers 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.672 2 Karnataka Bulldozers 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.898 3 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.209 4 Chennai Rhinos 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.937 5 Mumbai Heroes 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.453 6 Telugu Warriors 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.345 7 Punjab De Sher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.332

The Bengal Tigers, having played two matches, lead the standings with two victories and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.672. They are closely followed by the Karnataka Bulldozers, who secured a win against the Telugu Warriors, earning two points with an impressive NRR of +2.898. Meanwhile, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs also registered a win, placing them on equal footing with two points and an NRR of +2.209.

Chennai Rhinos, Mumbai Heroes, Telugu Warriors, and Punjab De Sher suffered defeats in their opening matches and are yet to secure points in the tournament. As the league progresses, these teams will be eager to bounce back and climb up the standings.

Bengal Tigers roar to the top with back-to-back wins

On the opening day of the 11th season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), the Chennai Rhinos went head-to-head against the defending champions, Bengal Tigers.

Despite a strong fight, Chennai fell short by 12 runs, handing Bengal Tigers their first victory of the season. The second encounter of the day saw the Karnataka Bulldozers take on the Telugu Warriors. The Bulldozers dominated the game, securing a comprehensive 46-run victory over the Warriors. Both matches were held at the KSCA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The tournament then moved to Delhi, where the defending champions, Bengal Tigers, faced Punjab De Sher. Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a modest total of 111/5. Bengal came close but fell just short at 110/2. In the third innings, Punjab struggled as wickets fell at regular intervals, finishing at 82/7. With a target of 84 runs in the final innings, Bengal Tigers chased it down in just 7.3 overs, securing their second consecutive win and maintaining their top position on the leaderboard.

In the final game of the day, the Mumbai Heroes faced the Bhojpuri Dabanggs. After winning the toss, the Dabanggs opted to bowl first. Mumbai posted 125/7, but the Dabanggs countered with an impressive 150/3, gaining a 25-run lead. Mumbai scored 128/4 in the second innings, setting a target of 104.

They successfully reached the target in 5.5 overs, clinching the victory by eight wickets.

