"Certainty in the 2027 World Cup" - Former World Cup winner's massive claim on Rohit Sharma after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes Rohit Sharma has made himself a certainty for the 2027 ODI World Cup after his incredible performances in the ODI series in Australia. The veteran opener entered the series under immense pressure with his Indian future in doubt.However, the 38-year-old finished as the leading run-scorer in the three-match ODI series down under with 202 runs at an average of 101, including a century and a half-century.Rohit's heroics also earned him the Player of the Series award despite India going down 1-2.Talking about the former captain after the final Australian ODI on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (2:11):&quot;Rohit is a certainty in the 2027 World Cup. We can't play without him and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has lost 11 Kgs and looks super fit. It was the old Rohit Sharma, with the touch game. He was batting with such ease and playing the ball so late.&quot;He continued: &quot;Don't bring up this whole age issue that he's touching 40. He's fit, batting well and catching brilliantly at slips. What else do you need? He's playing with such ease like he did in the 2019 World Cup. Only thing is he didn't get to the seventh or eighth gear and kept going at third and fourth gear.&quot;His 121* in the series finale was a 50th international century and a sixth in Australia in ODIs.&quot;These two only have to win India the 2027 World Cup&quot; - Kris Srikkanth on Virat Kohli and Rohit SharmaKris Srikkanth believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup for the side to have ultimate success. The latter overcame a poor start to the ODI series against Australia to score an 81-ball 74* in the final ODI in Sydney.&quot;These two only have to win India the 2027 World Cup. If not for RoKo, the other teams will finish us. If I was the chairman of the selection committee, today itself I will go to them and say, 'Just be fit for the 2027 World Cup and win us the trophy'. They were the biggest takeaways from today's match. RoKo are set for the 2027 World Cup,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;So don't try to intimidate them and instead leave them alone. If anything, it should be in reverse, they should tell them how important both are and ask them to look after themselves for the 2027 World Cup. It should be said that we'll form the team around you to win the trophy. That'll be a better thought process.&quot;Rohit and Virat are active only in the ODI format, having retired from Tests and T20Is in the last year.