Chanderpaul, Athanaze back, left-arm spinner gets maiden call-up as West Indies Test announce squad for 2025 India tour

Roston Chase is set to lead as Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against India in October. The visitors have made three changes to the squad. Tangerine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze have made it to the side following the Test series against Australia. The duo will bolster the batting unit as they face two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists India. The duo had also played the 2023 Test series against India at home.

Meanwhile, Khary Pierre has earned a maiden Test call. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been rewarded for his exploits in the West Indies championship, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie has been rested for the red-ball series, citing workload management.

Speaking about the squad, head coach Daren Sammy said in an official statement (via CWI):

“The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order, given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions.”

It's worth noting that the West Indies will play in India for the first time since 2018. The tourists will depart from the Caribbean on September 22 and will arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

The series opener will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning October 2. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the second Test from October 10.

West Indies lost their last test series against Australia 0-3 at home. They are lying at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 points table. The tourists are yet to win a Test in India since 1994/95.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led India are placed third in the WTC 2025-27 cycle with two wins in five games, including a draw in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India are yet to lose any series (home or away) against WI since 2002/03, registering nine consecutive series wins in the red-ball format.

West Indies squad for Test series vs India

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

