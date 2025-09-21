"Chats with my kiddos" - Komal Sharma's video call with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [In Picture]

Abhishek Sharma’s sister, Komal Sharma, posted a picture on social media on Sunday, September 21, showing her on a video call with her brother and India’s T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill. The duo is set to take the field later today (Sunday, September 21) as India clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

Komal shared the moment on her Instagram stories, captioning it:

“Chats with my Kiddos >> best part of my day.”

Komal Sharma's video call with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (Image via Instagram-@komalsharma_20)

Meanwhile, India topped Group A, winning all three of their games against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. While Abhishek Sharma has given the Men in Blue quick starts, Shubman Gill has struggled to meet expectations in the tournament so far.

In the three games, Abhishek has scored 99 runs at an average of 33, with a strike rate of 225.00, including a best score of 38, and has hit 11 fours and seven sixes. In contrast, Gill has managed just 35 runs in three innings at an average of 17.50, with a strike rate of 145.83.

India convincingly defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the Group stage game

As India begin their Super 4s campaign against Pakistan, they will look to draw confidence from their earlier group-stage clash. The two sides faced off in the sixth game of the tournament on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan had a disappointing outing, posting 127/9 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav led the charge for the Men in Blue with figures of 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma slammed 31 off just 13 balls. In the middle order, Tilak Varma scored a run-a-ball 31, while captain Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, hitting five fours and a six to guide the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.

