"Cheat code to have Kuldeep and Varun in the same team" - Fans hail Team India's brilliant all-round bowling display in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Team India's bowlers produced another incredible all-round performance in the all-important 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue were coming off a sensational outing in their tournament opener against the UAE, where they bowled their opponents out for a dismal 57.

India continued their red-hot bowling form from that game to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 127/9 in 20 overs. Despite losing the toss and being asked to field first, the Indian bowlers were on target from the get-go.

The two pacers, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, struck in their respective first overs to reduce Pakistan to 6/2. The Men in Green displayed some resistance then by moving to 45/2 in the eighth over before the trio of Indian spinners took over.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the first to enjoy success, removing a well-set Fakhar Zaman and skipper Salman Agha in quick succession to leave Pakistan reeling at 49/4. Kuldeep Yadav joined the party and picked three wickets to finish with figures of 3/18 in four overs.

The in-form Varun Chakaravarthy was also eventually rewarded for his miserly spell, finishing with 1/24 in four overs.

Fans hailed India's bowlers for their brilliant display against Pakistan with the following reactions:

AC @ArjunChopra_8 Cheat code to have Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy in the same team is what you'd think..except KKR did have both of them in the same.

SAAD KHAN LODHI @saadkhanlodhi Team India's bowling in this match is just Wow 😻😍🌟💪 #INDvsPAK

எழுத்தாளன் Abdul!! @writing_2190 How did this Pakistani team even decide to bat first against this terrific Indian bowling line up? Biggest jokers of international cricket. #INDvsPAK #India #Pakistan #AsiaCup2025

Fans continued praising Team India for their brilliant all-round bowling display, with one saying:

"An outstanding bowling performance from India. As expected, Kuldeep Yadav led the way with an exquisite spell. Pakistan looked all at sea with really only Sahibzada Farhan offerring resistence."

"Great Bowling Practice for India," tweeted a fan.

"What a brilliant bowling display by India—truly outstanding stuff!" a fan said.

Pakistan avoid sub-100 total with Shaheen Afridi's late burst

India's bowling heroics left Pakistan struggling to reach the 100-run mark in the 2025 Asia Cup clash at Dubai. With the Indian bowlers firing on all cylinders, a clueless Pakistan side was crumbling at 64/6 in the 13th over.

They slipped further to 83/7 and 97/8, with even a three-figure team total looking unlikely. However, Shaheen Afridi pulled off a few lusty blows in the end overs to propel Pakistan to a respectable 127/9 in 20 overs.

The pacer struck four monstrous sixes and finished unbeaten on 33 from 16 deliveries.

In reply, India are off to a brilliant start, racing to 33/1 in three overs, with Shubman Gill the lone batter dismissed for a seven-ball ten.

