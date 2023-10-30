"Cheer up, I think England can still qualify..."- Wasim Jaffer's cheeky message to Michael Vaughan as England slumped to their 5th loss in World Cup

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer sent a cheeky message to Michael Vaughan on X (formerly Twitter) after England's crushing loss to India in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday (October 29).

England went into the match low on confidence, as they had lost four games already and were up against the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They began the match positively as they bowled and fielded well in the first half to restrict India to 229/9 in 50 overs.

However, it was a familiar story for them in the chase as their batting unit surrendered yet again without showing any fight against a high-quality Indian bowling attack. England were skittled out for 129 and lost the match comfortably by 100 runs.

With their fifth loss in six games, the defending champions are staring at a group-stage exit from the World Cup. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with only two points in their account.

Wasim Jaffer took the opportunity and tried to pull former England captain Michael Vaughan's legs by sending a witty message to him. On X, Jaffer wrote:

"Cheer up @MichaelVaughan I think England can still qualify... For Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in top 7 #INDvENG #CWC2023"

Expand Tweet

ICC recently confirmed that only the top seven teams in the points table at the end of the World Cup would qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with Pakistan qualifying directly as the hosts.

"We've still got lots to play for"- England captain Jos Buttler on the road ahead after the loss against India

England captain Jos Buttler reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation on Sunday and said:

"Very disappointed. At the halfway stage, chasing 230 seeing how well we bowled as well, we should have fancied ourselves. Same old story. I wasn't sure if the dew would come or not. Just the gut feel said that we had to chase. I think we've bowled well this tournament to create pressure for wickets. If we were given 230 at the halfway stage we'd have been happy with that."

Buttler added:

"A great start in the powerplay from the bowlers. The guys found some movement there. The ground fielding was as good as it's been. It felt today was the day that it was all turning around but the way we batted we didn't back that up. We've still got lots to play for."

The English side will next face Australia on Saturday (November 4) in Ahmedabad.