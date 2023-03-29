Chennai or Delhi may host India vs Pakistan match of Cricket World Cup 2023 - Reports

The India vs Pakistan match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 may take place in Delhi or Chennai. The two cities are being touted as options to host the marquee clash of the mega event.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has shortlisted 12 venues for 48 matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Each venue is likely to host four matches. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will probably be the venue for the final match, while the big battle between India and Pakistan may happen in Chennai or Delhi.

Sharing some details about Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricbuzz reported:

"The World Cup is scheduled for October-November but the BCCI and the ICC are yet to announce the schedule. Delhi and Chennai have been touted to be the venue options for the big India-Pakistan game but nothing has been confirmed."

Which stadium will host Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal matches?

Apart from India vs Pakistan and the World Cup Final, the other two important fixtures are the two semifinal clashes. The top four teams in the points table will lock horns in the semifinals before the winners advance to the final.

Back in 2016, when India last hosted an ICC event, Delhi and Mumbai played host to the two semifinal matches. This year, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is among the candidates to host one of the two semifinals, while the other venue is yet to be decided.

Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which hosted the 2011 Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and Pakistan, has not made it to the final list of venues for the upcoming mega event.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, the other eight shortlisted venues for the World Cup 2023 tournament are Rajkot, Guwahati, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. It will be interesting to see which stadiums receive the rights to host the semifinal matches.

