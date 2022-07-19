Cheteshwar Pujara named Sussex captain after Tom Haines' injury

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been named the interim captain of Sussex ahead of their game against Middlesex, starting on Tuesday at Lord's in London.

Sussex suffered a massive blow after regular captain Tom Haines broke a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week. He will be out of action for at least five to six weeks. Hence, the India international was handed the job.

Head coach Ian Salisbury is confident that Pujara will do a fantastic job, given that he brings in vast experience of international cricket. In a statement released by Sussex on Tuesday, Salisbury said:

“Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined. Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers."

He added:

“By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and quality person who I know will do a fantastic job.”

Incidentally, pacer Steven Finn led the side against Leicestershire in Hove after Haines walked off the ground midway through the game due to the injury.

Sussex, who are currently ninth in the points table of County Championship Division Two 2022, will look to put up a better showing under Pujara and climb up the table in the remaining games.

Cheteshwar Pujara's record in 2022-23 season of county cricket

Pujara has been in breathtaking form this season, scoring runs for fun. He has amassed 766 runs in six games at an astonishing average of almost 110. The 34-year-old has already scored four centuries, including a double hundred.

The Saurashtra-born batter is currently third in the highest run-scorers' list this season after Shan Masood (1074) and Wayne Madsen (875).

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a poor outing against England in the rescheduled fifth Test, will look to bounce back and lead Sussex from the front against Middlesex.

