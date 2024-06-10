Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Raipur Rhinos vs Raigarh Lions, Match 7

The Bilaspur Bulls locked horns with Surguja Tigers in the sixth Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 match and Raipur Rhinos faced Raigarh Lions in the following game on Monday, June 10.

Raipur Rhinos beat Raigarh Lions to secure the top spot with two wins in three games. They boast a positive net run rate of +0.098. Bilaspur Bulls defeated the Tigers in their last game and jumped from the fifth position to second in the points table with a negative NRR of -0.411.

Both Rajnandgaon Panthers and Bastar Bisons have won one out of their two games. They are ranked third and fourth in the leaderboard with an NRR of 1.093 and 0.526, respectively.

Raigarh Lions suffered their first loss and descended from second to fourth spot. Meanwhile, Surguja Tigers also lost their second game in a row and are currently languishing at the foot of the points table.

Here’s how the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Points Table read after Day 4:

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 - Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Raipur Rhinos 3 2 1 - 4 0.098 2 Bilaspur Bulls 3 2 1 - 4 -0.411 3 Rajnandgaon Panthers 2 1 1 - 2 1.093 4 Bastar Bisons 2 1 1 - 2 0.526 5 Raigarh Lions 2 1 1 - 2 -0.026 6 Surguja Tigers 2 0 2 - 0 -0.775

Raipur Rhinos climb at the top; Bilaspur Bulls secure second win

Bilaspur Bulls registered a nine-run win over Surguja Tigers in the first game. Batting first, skipper Aayush Pandey and Abhijeet Tah (35) built a 61-run opening partnership. Anand Rao of Tigers dismissed Abhijeet and Punjab Kings-star batter Shashank Singh in the seventh over.

Later, Aayush and Shobit Sharma stitched a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket and helped their side set a challenging target of 194 runs for seven wickets. Rao took three wickets for the Tigers while Snehil Chadda took two with Shubham Singh and Harsh Yadav taking one each.

In the second half, Surguja Tigers lost their captain in the first over for 10. However, Sanidhya Hurkat (48) and Upendra Yadav (31) forged a 58-run partnership, to bring their side in a commanding position. Gagandeep Singh scored 27 off 15 and Anand Rao added 38 runs off 21.

As the game progressed, Shashank bowled a brilliant spell of 5/24 which helped the Bulls to bundle out their opposition to 184/10.

The next game saw Raigarh Lions setting a 155-run target for Raipur Rhinos, losing eight wickets in the process. Kivnoor Singh, who was the impact sub, top-scored with a 35-ball half-century while Anurag Sahu(32), Rishab Tiwari (28), and skipper Shubham Agarwal (20) also made important contributions.

Mayank Yadav, Ashish Chauhan, and Sahban Khan secured two wickets each for the Rhinos while Abhishek Khare picked up one.

In response, the Rhinos lost Amit Yadav (1) and Amandeep Khare (20) inside four overs. However, Anuj Tiwary and Daksh Parak forged a crucial partnership of 71 runs off 49 balls, supported by Sahban and Sumit Ruikar's 35-run contribution in the lower-middle order.

Consequently, the Rhinos successfully reached the target in 18.2 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Pawandeep Singh emerged as the most economical bowler for the Lions, claiming two wickets while conceding 15 runs.

