Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Surguja Tigers, Match 9

Raigarh Lions defeated Bastar Bisons in the eighth match of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 by 10 wickets. The match was interrupted due to rain as the Lions won via the DLS method. In the ninth match, Rajnandgaon Panthers chased down the 217-run target in 18.1 overs and won by seven wickets against Surguja Tigers.

Rajnandgaon Panthers have jumped to first place from third, having won two out of three matches. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +1.128. Raigarh Lions have moved to second position from fifth and have an NRR of +0.455. They have won two out of three games.

Raipur Rhinos have slipped to third place from first and have two wins to their name in three matches. They have an NRR of +0.098. Bilaspur Bulls have moved to fourth position from second with two wins in three matches and an NRR of -0.411.

Bastar Bisons have moved to fifth place from fourth, having won one out of three games. They have an NRR of -0.685. Surguja Tigers are still sixth and are yet to record their first win.

Ashish Kumar's heroics lead Rajnandgaon Panthers to victory against Surguja Tigers

Bastar Bisons won the toss against Raigarh Lions and elected to bat. Alok Sahu’s 52-run knock off 44 deliveries helped the Bisons post 173 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Aayush Singh Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions, taking two wickets for 44 runs in four overs.

The second inning got interrupted due to rain. Lions openers Rishabh Tiwari and Dev Aditya Singh helped the team reach 53 runs in 3.3 overs. The Lions ultimately won the match by 10 wickets via the DLS method.

In the ninth match, Rajnandgaon Panthers elected to bowl against Surguja Tigers. Sanidhya Hurkat scored the first century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 110 runs off 59 deliveries. His innings helped the Tigers post 216 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Ajay Jadav Mandal and Satyam Dubey took one wicket each for the Panthers.

In reply, Ashish Kumar played a special innings for the Panthers, smashing 123 runs off 62 deliveries. Sanjeet Jitendra Desai and Ajay Jadhav Mandal also made decent contributions with the bat as the Panthers reached the target in just 18.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ashish won the Player of the Match award, while Sanidhya won the Super Striker of the Match award.

