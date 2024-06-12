Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surguja Tigers vs Rajnandgaon Panthers (Updated) ft. Ashish Kumar

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 held two matches back-to-back. The first match featured the Raigarh Lions against the Bastar Bisons, while the second game saw the Surguja Tigers facing off against the Rajnandgaon Panthers.
The Lions registered their second victory in their third game against Bisons by DLS method. The Bisons batted first and scored 173 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Alok Sahu (52) and Vishal Singh Kushwah (47) were the major run-getters.
In reply, the Lions scored 53 runs off 3.3 overs before rain halted play. Despite the interruption, their score was ahead of the DLS par score, leading to a 10-wicket victory.
In the second game, the Panthers achieved the highest successful chase against the Tigers this season. With Sanidhya Hurkat’s 59-ball unbeaten 110-run knock backed by Ashutosh Singh (46) and Gagandeep Singh (48), they had posted 216 runs on the board.
However, Ashish Kumar of the Panthers responded with an exceptional innings of 123 runs off 62 balls, including 10 sixes and seven fours. Sanjeet Desai contributed 39 runs, and skipper Ajay Mandal remained unbeaten with 37 runs, guiding their team to a seven-wicket victory.
Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Ashish Kumar holds the pole position with 187 runs, thanks to his unbeaten century against Surguja Tigers. Following closely is another centurion Sanidhya Hurkat, who smashed 110 runs in the last game, occupied the second position with 158 runs.
Sangeet Soni of Bastar Bisons dropped to third position with 154 runs in three matches.
With a top score of 82, Ashutosh Singh (138) and Amandeep Khare (126) occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List
Shashank Singh (8), Vijay Yadav (6), and Ashish Chouhan (6) retained their top three spots on Tuesday. Aayush Singh Thakur of Raigarh Lions moved to the third spot with five wickets in his account.
Praveen Yadav and Snehil Chadda, who also have five wickets in their kitty, are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
