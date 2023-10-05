Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhattisgarh Blue vs Kerala, Match 11

On the 11th day of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023, the cricket action continued with two exciting matches. The first game featured a clash between Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, while the second match of the day showcased Chhattisgarh Blue locking horns with Kerala.

Chhattisgarh Blue continues to assert their dominance, maintaining a perfect record with three wins in as many games. Their remarkable performances have secured them the top spot in the standings, and they boast an impressive net run rate of +1.709. Following closely in second place are Andhra, with three wins out of four matches and a net run rate of +0.405.

Kerala and Jharkhand occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively, with two wins apiece. Kerala's Net Run Rate stands at +0.161, while Jharkhand's is at -0.571.

Madhya Pradesh secured their first victory today, which places them in fifth place in the standings, accompanied by a Net Run Rate of -0.569. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Red is yet to secure a win this season, and they currently occupy the sixth position with a Net Run Rate of -0.898.

Kerala struggles in a low-scoring affair against Chhattisgarh Blue

The encounter between Chhattisgarh Blue and Kerala turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Chhattisgarh Blue's disciplined bowling performance limited Kerala to a modest total of 136 runs in 20 overs. While Kerala's top three batters managed to make noteworthy contributions with 25+ runs, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make an impact.

Ajay Mandal was the standout bowler for Chhattisgarh Blue, making a significant impact by claiming three wickets. Shubham Agarwal and Shashank Singh also played their part by securing two wickets each, putting Kerala under pressure.

Chhattisgarh Blue's response with the bat showcased their dominance in the match. Amandeep Khare (74* off 46) continued his impressive run with the bat, notching up his third consecutive half-century of the season. Sanidhya Hurkat contributed a valuable 30 runs off 24 deliveries, while Harpreet Singh added 33 runs from 29 balls. This trio's collective effort steered Chhattisgarh Blue to a convincing nine-wicket victory, achieved in just 16.3 overs.