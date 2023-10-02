Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhattisgarh Red vs Chhattisgarh Blue, Match 8

Andhra took on Madhya Pradesh in the 7th match of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. It was Madhya Pradesh’s first game in the tournament. In the second game of the day, Chhattisgarh Red took on Chhattisgarh Blue.

Andhra are the table toppers with three wins in four games. They have a Net Run Rate of + 0.405. Kerala is in second place with two wins in three games and a Net Run Rate of + 0.710.

Jharkhand has won two out of three games with a Net Run Rate of + 0.054. Chhattisgarh Blue clinched a win against Chhattisgarh Red and is in fourth place with + 0.922.

Chhattisgarh Red have played four matches and have failed to win a single game. They are in fifth place and have a Net Run Rate of - 0.898. Madhya Pradesh is in last place after losing their opening game against Andhra and has a Net Run Rate of -1.439.

Andhra's bowling brilliance sets up victory against Madhya Pradesh

Andhra and Madhya Pradesh played a low-scoring game, where Andhra elected to bowl after winning the toss. Madhya Pradesh could manage to post only 130 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Yash Dubey was the highest-scorer for Madhya Pradesh and made 38 runs off 41 deliveries before getting retired hurt.

Harishankar Reddy took three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Pinninti Tapaswi took two wickets for 25 runs.

Andhra lost their first wicket in the first over. Hemanth Reddy and Shaik Rasheed added 71 runs for the second wicket and helped Andhra bounce back. In the end, Andhra chased down the target of 131 runs in 16.3 overs. Harishankar Reddy won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Chhattisgarh Blue outclasses Red in low-scoring affair

Chhattisgarh Red were dismissed for 136 runs in 19.5 overs. Shashank Chandrakar, the skipper of Chhattisgarh Red, was the highest run-scorer. He made 58 runs off 46 deliveries. No other batter managed to make more than 30 runs, and only four batters made a double-digit score.

All the bowlers used by Chhattisgarh Blue picked at least one wicket. Shubham Agarwal was the most economical bowler, picking two wickets for 21 runs.

Chhattisgarh Blue chased down the target of 137 runs in 18 overs. Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh Blue’s captain, was the highest run-scorer, with 52 runs off 49 deliveries and remained unbeaten.