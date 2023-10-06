Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Blue continued their winning momentum over Jharkhand in the 12th match of the edition with Madhya Pradesh bagging a 60-run victory in the 13th contest over Chhattisgarh Red. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosted these two matches.

Chhattisgarh Blue batted first after losing the toss in the 12th match of the season. Opener Sanidhya Hurkat shined with the bat, scoring 38 off 31 balls, featuring seven fours. However, other top-order batters failed to give him any support.

Fortunately, Harpreet Singh (46 off 32), and Shashank Singh (41 off 24) steadied things in the middle overs for the Blues to propel them to 163/7 in 20 overs. Rahul Shukla, Vikash Vishal, and Saurabh Shekhar were the star bowlers for Jharkhand, scalping two wickets each.

Jharkhand, in reply, faltered miserably right from the first over of the game, losing wickets at regular intervals. Nazim Siddiqui tried his best to revive the innings in the powerplay overs, but he was sent backpacking by Captain Mandal for 30 runs

Rahul Shukla was at his best as a tailender scoring 26 runs off 12 balls, but he couldn't take the side home as they got bundled out for just 110 runs in 16.1 overs. Stand-in skipper Ajay Mandal shone with the ball, bagging four crucial wickets for the Blues.

Moving to the 13th game, MP batted first and mustered a below-par total of 134/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Sagar Solanki's 38-run knockoff 36 balls with four fours. Aayush Singh Thakur emerged as the standout bowler for the Reds, picking four big wickets.

In response, Chhattisgarh Red collapsed badly, scoring just 74 runs in 14.2 overs. With this 60-run defeat, the Reds ended their campaign without a win in the whole edition. Mihir Hirwani and Sagar Solanki were the star bowlers for MP, scalping three wickets apiece.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament standings after the seventh day’s play.

Chhattisgarh Blue strengthened their top position in the standings

Chhattisgarh Blue maintains pole position, bagging four consecutive wins at a net run rate of 1.938. Andhra closely follow them with three wins out of four games. Madhya Pradesh is in the third position, bagging two wins and two losses.

Kerala occupied the fourth rank on the standings with two wins and two defeats at a net run rate of 0.161. Chhattisgarh Red are the wooden spoon holders, failing to win a game in the whole season.