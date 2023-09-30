Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red, Match 4

On the second day of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Kerala and Andhra took on each other in the first game. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Red played the second game.

Andhra beat Kerala in low-scoring nail-biter

Kerala won the toss against Andhra and elected to bowl. Andhra had a slow start to their chase and lost their first wicket for 19.

Shaik Rasheed was the top-scorer for Andhra, hitting 51 off 36. Only two other batters managed double-digit scores as Andhra reached 139-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Midhun P K picked four wickets for 29 runs in four overs and was the most successful bowler for Kerala. Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan picked two, while Vinoop Manoharan and Akhil Scaria took one wicket apiece.

Kerala had a decent start to their chase and crossed the 100-run mark by the 16th over. However, they faltered in the last few overs - hitting only one boundary - as they fell short by three runs.

Vikash Vishal shines as Jharkhand outclass Chhattisgarh Red

Chhattisgarh Red won the toss in the second game of the day and elected to bowl. Jharkhand had a great outing to their outing. The openers added nearly 50 runs in the powerPlay. Vikash Vishal was the highest scorer with 43 off 29.

Jharkhand scored 189-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mayank Yadav picked up two wickets for Chhattisgarh Red, while Aayush Singh Thakur, Sumit Ruikar and Shubham Singh took one wicket each.

Chhattisgarh lost two wickets in the first over. Anuj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Chauhan and Vishal Kushwah made 30s, but that was not enough, as the team got bowled out for 163 in 19.3 overs. Ravi Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Updated Points Table

Andhra have won both games and are in first place in the points tally. They have eight points and a net run rate of +0.338.

Kerala won their first game against Jharkhand and lost their second game against Andhra. They are second in the rankings with a net run rate of +0.694.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Red are in third and fourth place in the points table, respectively. Jharkhand have a net run rate of -0.194, while Chhattisgarh Red have a net run rate of -0.951.

The two other teams, Chhattisgarh Blue and Madhya Pradesh, are yet to play a game this season. They bring up the bottom two places in the points table.