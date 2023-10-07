Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Match 15

The league stage of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 concluded on Saturday, October 7. Chhattisgarh Blue took on Andhra in the first game of the day, while Kerala faced Madhya Pradesh in the second game.

Chhattisgarh Blue finished in first place of the points table, with four wins in five games and a net run rate of +1.434. Andhra took the second position with the same number of wins and net run rate of +0.405.

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala were in third and fourth place, respectively, and will play the 16th game of the league on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh has a net run rate of +0.460, while Kerala has +0.053 across its name.

Jharkhand won two out of five games and is in the second-last place, with a net run rate of -0.988. Chhattisgarh Red failed to win a single game and is in the last place with a Net Run Rate of -1.296.

Madhya Pradesh clinches Tense win against Kerala in Group stage clash

Kerala faced Madhya Pradesh in the last group stage game of the tournament, where Kerala won the toss and elected to bat. They had one of the worst start in the tournament and lost three wickets for just six runs before the second over concluded. Anuj Jotin played a decent knock of 50* off 51 deliveries and helped Kerala post a total of 120.

Arshad Khan and Kumar Kartikeya picked two wickets each for Madhya Pradesh. Kulwant Khejroliya, Sagar Solanki, and Saransh Jain picked one wicket apiece.

Madhya Pradesh lost an early wicket, but the remaining batters continued the innings cautiously. Shubham Sharma and Sagar Solanki added 46 runs for the second wicket and built a solid foundation. The batters did struggle in the middle overs and runs completely dried up. But Madhya Pradesh somehow managed to cross the line in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand.