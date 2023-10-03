Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue

Chhattisgarh Blue continued their winning streak with a nine-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in the ninth match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, hosted this one-sided affair.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh's disappointing run continued as their openers, Yash Dubey and Venkatesh Iyer, bagged single-digit scores. However, keeper-batter Himanshu Sharma’s 25 and Shubham Sharma's 20-run knock kept their side in a decent position.

After their dismissals, Arshad Khan's 20-run cameo and Parth Sahani's 21 runs propelled Madhya Pradesh to their second consecutive below-par total of 124/7 in 20 overs. Pacers Prashant Sai Painkra and Sourabh Majumdar wreaked havoc with two wickets each for Chhattisgarh Blue.

In reply, Chhattisgarh Blue captain cum opener Amandeep Khare smacked a 59-run knock off just 31 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 190.32. He scored 28 runs in the sixth over of the game against Parth Sahani to make the chase comfortable for his team.

After his dismissal, opener Sanidhya Hurkat and no.3 batter Harpreet Singh finished things off in style with no more damage. Saransh Jain was the lone wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh.

With this win, Chhattisgarh Blue will be eager to continue their winning momentum, while Madhya Pradesh will be hitting the drawing board to fill the chinks in their armor to make a strong comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament standings after the fifth day’s play.

Chhattisgarh Blue moved to the second spot in the standings

Chhattisgarh Blue surged to the second position after their second consecutive victory. They have four points from two matches with an exceptional net run rate of 1.813. Andhra retained the top spot with six points from four matches at a net run rate of 0.405.

Kerala slid down to the third rank with four points and Jharkhand descended to the fourth position with a net run rate of 0.054 and four points. Chhattisgarh Red and Madhya Pradesh are yet to open their accounts and occupy the bottom two spots in the table.