Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra match (Updated) ft. Amandeep Khare

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala faced each other in the 16th game of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. Chhattisgarh Blue and Andhra played the final of the tournament as well.

Madhya Pradesh elected to bowl after winning the toss. Kerala scored 143 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, with the help of a half-century from Ajnas M. Arshad Khan took four wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Madhya Pradesh chased down the target of 144 runs in 19.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer, who failed to deliver an impactful performance in his previous outing, made 49 runs off 38 deliveries. Rahul Batham scored 56 runs off 39 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer. Akhil MS was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala and picked three wickets for 30 runs in 3.3 overs.

In the final game, Andhra elected to bat after winning the toss against Chhattisgarh Blue. Andhra made 168 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Ashwin Hebbar made 49 runs off 41 deliveries. Shaik Rasheed and Pinninti Tapaswi also made crucial contributions. Prashant Sai Painkra picked two wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

Sanidhya Hurkat and Amandeep Khare added 158 runs for the first wicket and helped the team chase the target in 14.5 overs. Khare made 118 runs off just 52 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Amandeep Khare finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He made 303 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 170.22. He scored a century in his last outing and a half-century in each of his first three innings.

Shaik Rasheed was the second-highest run-scorer, with 186 runs in four innings at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 139.85.

Sanidhya Hurkat made 183 runs in five innings this season at an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 116.56. He hit five sixes and 17 boundaries this season.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Kumar Kartikeya finished as the leading wicket-taker this season. He picked eight wickets in six matches at an average of 12.88, an economy of 5.72, and a strike rate of 13.50.

Shubham Agarwal also picked eight wickets in six games this season. He has a bowling average of 14.75, an economy of 5.90, and a strike rate of 15.

Ajay Mandal was the other bowler who picked eight wickets this season. He was also one of the five bowlers who took a four-wicket haul in this tournament.