Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chhattisgarh Red vs Andhra match (Updated) ft. Ashwin Hebbar

On the first day of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023, two exciting matches unfolded. The tournament began with Jharkhand facing off against Kerala, followed by a clash between Chhattisgarh Red and Andhra.

In the opening match, Kerala won the toss and opted to field. Jharkhand's Saurabh Tiwary and Nazim Siddiqui got their team off to a solid start, putting together a 43-run partnership for the first wicket. However, Jharkhand's middle order struggled, and they could only post a total of 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Vinoop Manoharan was the standout bowler for Kerala, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs.

Kerala's innings began with an early wicket, as Vishnu Raj was dismissed for nine runs with the score at 22. However, the rest of Kerala's batters ensured that Jharkhand couldn't regain momentum, and they secured victory in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand. Rahul Shukla was the most successful bowler for Jharkhand, taking two wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

The second match between Chhattisgarh Red and Andhra turned out to be a high-scoring contest. Chhattisgarh Red posted a formidable total of 177 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from their openers, Shashank Chandrakar and Anuj Tiwary. Harishankar Reddy and Manish Golamaru took two wickets each for Andhra, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tripurana Vijay claimed one wicket each.

Andhra faced an early setback, but Ashwin Hebbar turned the game around with a brilliant unbeaten century, scoring 111 runs off just 64 deliveries. Hebbar's fireworks helped Andhra chase down the target with eight wickets in hand, accomplishing the victory in the 18.5 overs. Shaik Rasheed, the 19-year-old batter, also contributed significantly with his 50-run knock from 29 deliveries.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Ashwin Hebbar became the first centurion in this tournament in the second game of the day. He made 111 runs off 64 balls and is the highest run-scorer so far.

Shashank Chandrakar, the skipper of Chhattisgarh Red, scored 62 runs off 32 deliveries while opening the innings for the team. He is second on this list of batters with the most runs.

Anuj Tiwary, the other opener of Chhattisgarh Red, scored 52 runs off 47 deliveries and is the third-highest run-scorer after the first day.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Vinoop Manoharan is the leading wicket-taker so far. He took three wickets for 13 runs in four overs in his first outing, including a maiden over.

Rahul Shukla picked up two wickets for 24 runs against Kerala. He is second on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.

Manish Golamaru, the 27-year-old spinner, picked two wickets for 24 runs against Chhattisgarh Red in four overs.