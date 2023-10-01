Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jharkhand vs Andhra match (Updated) ft. Anuj Tiwary & Midhun P K

Chhattisgarh Red played the first game of the third day against Kerala of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. Jharkhand took on Andhra in the second game of the day.

In the first game, Kerala won the toss and elected to bowl. Chhattisgarh openers, Shashank Chandrakar and Anuj Tiwary, added 81 runs for the first wicket as the team finished with 178-5 in 20 overs. Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan took two wickets, while Midhun P K and Akhil MS picked one apiece.

Krishna Prasad, Kerala's opener, provided a decent start despite wickets falling at the other end. Kerala lost seven wickets for 88 by the end of the 11th over and looked in real trouble. Manukrishnan, though, joined hands with Prasad, adding 91 runs for the eighth wicket to take Kerala over the line in 18.4 overs.

In the second game of the day, Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bowl. Andhra made 168-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ricky Bhui played a key role, contributing 53 off 38.

Vikas Kumar took three wickets, while Yuvraj Kumar, Rahul Shukla and Saurabh Shekhar took a wicket apiece.

Jharkhand lost two early wickets before the end of the third over. Vikash Vishal and Mohit Kumar, though, added 77 runs for the third wicket as Jharkhand won in the 19th over with five wickets to spare.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Anuj Tiwary is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 132 runs in three games at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 132, including one half-century. He made 43 off 32 in the aforementioned game.

Ashwin Hebbar, the only centurion in the competition so far, is second in the list of run-scorers with 122 runs in three outings.

Shashank Chandrakar scored his second half-century of the tournament in the aforementioned game. He has made 115 runs in three games at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 164.29.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Midhun P K of Kerala picked one wicket for 37 runs in four overs in the aforementioned game. Overall, has taken six wickets in three games in the competition at an average of 13.83, an economy of 7.55, and a strike rate of 11.

Tripurana Vijay has taken five wickets in three games at an average of 15.60, an economy of 7.09 and a strike rate of 13.20. Vikas Kumar has also taken five wickets, at an average of 16, economy of 8.89 and a strike rate of 10.80.