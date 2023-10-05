Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Blue (Updated) ft. Amandeep Khare

Madhya Pradesh secured a whopping 47-run win over Jharkhand in the 10th match of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Blue bagged their first win of the season over Kerala by nine wickets in the 11th match.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosted both of these matches.

Moving to the 10th game, Madhya Pradesh batted first and posted a total of 199/4 in 20 overs, thanks to opener Shubham Sharma, who smacked a beautiful half-century off 42 balls with five fours and one six. He received pretty good support from Rishabh Chouhan, who played a crucial role with his 72 runs off 46 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Batting at no.5, Parth Sahani scored a 14-ball 32-run unbeaten knock with two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 228.57 to propel the side to an imposing total. Rahul Shukla and Ravi Yadav were the only bowlers to take wickets for Jharkhand.

Shifting to the chase, Jharkhand started off well with openers scoring a 55-run partnership. Rishikesh Tiwari was the top-scorer in the innings with 38 runs for his side. Regrettably, other batters faltered badly to lose their nine wickets inside the next 100 runs.

Eventually, Jharkhand managed to post 152/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 47 runs. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the standout bowler for MP, bagging four crucial wickets and turning the tide in his side's favor.

Shifting our attention to the 11th game, Kerala batted first and mustered a below-par total of 136/7 in 20 overs. Openers Krishna Prasad and Anand Krishnan started on a good note, forging a 75-run opening wicket partnership.

Interestingly, after their dismissals, no other batter posted good scores with Saly Samson's 26 being the next best. As a result, Kerala faltered with the willow. Chhattisgarh Blue left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal secured three wickets and made life tough for Kerala batters.

In response, Blue lost their opener Sanidhya Hurkat quickly for just 30 runs. However, captain Amandeep Khare (74* off 46) and Harpreet Singh (33* off 29) steadied the ship, putting up a decent partnership to take their side over the line.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Chhattisgarh Blue captain Amandeep Khare is the new leading run-scorer with 185 runs from three innings at an average of 185 and a strike rate of 146.83. Chhattisgarh Red batter Shashank Chandraker secured the second rank, amassing 173 runs from four matches at an average of 43.25.

Andhra no.3 batter Shaik Rasheed holds the third position, accumulating 150 runs from three innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 141.51. Chhattisgarh Red's Anuj Tiwary moved to the fourth slot, scoring 132 runs from three innings. Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar slid down to the fifth rank, amassing 122 runs from four games.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Kerala left-arm spinner Midhun P K is holding the top position, racking up six scalps from four innings. Madhya Pradesh spinner Kumar Kartikeya was propelled to the second rank, picking five wickets.

Andhra bowlers Tripurana Vijay and Harishankar Reddy secured the third and fourth ranks respectively, scalping five wickets each. Jharkhand off-spinner Vikas Kumar is holding the fifth position, racking up five scalps from three innings.