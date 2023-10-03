Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue match (Updated)

Madhya Pradesh took on Chhattisgarh Blue in the ninth match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 on Tuesday, October 3, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Blue won the toss and elected to bowl in this match. Madhya Pradesh lost two quick wickets, which pushed them to the backfoot. They lost six wickets for 94 runs in 17.2 overs. Madhya Pradesh managed to post 124 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Sourabh Majumdar and Prashant Sai Painkra took two wickets each. Amitesh Pandey and Shashank Singh picked up one wicket apiece.

Chhattisgarh Blue had a great start to their chase, and the openers, Sanidhya Hurkat and Amandeep Khare, added 87 runs for the first wicket. Harpreet Singh finished the game for the Blue with his knock of 23 runs off 16 deliveries. Khare was the highest scorer for the Blue, with 59 runs off just 31 deliveries.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Shashank Chandrakar is the leading run-scorer this season. He has so far made 173 runs in four innings at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 149.14.

Shaik Rasheed is second on the list of highest run-scorers. He has scored 150 runs in three innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 141.51.

Anuj Tiwary, who is third, has made 132 runs in three innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 132.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Midhun P K is still the leading wicket-taker. He has taken six wickets in three games at an average of 13.83, an economy of 7.55, and a strike rate of 11.

Tripurana Vijay has picked up five wickets in four games at an average of 19.20, an economy of 6.40, and a strike rate of 18. He is currently second on the list.

Third-placed Harishankar Reddy is another bowler who has taken five wickets so far. He has an average of 12, an economy of 8.57, and a strike rate of 8.40.