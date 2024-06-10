Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bilaspur Bulls, Match 5

Raipur Rhinos defeated Bastar Bisons in the fourth match by three wickets after chasing down the target of 179 runs on Sunday, June 9. In the fifth game, Rajnandgaon Panthers defeated Bilaspur Bulls by nine wickets.

Rajnandgaon Panthers have jumped to first place from fourth and have won and lost one game each. Raigarh Lions have moved to second position from third and have won their only game so far. Bastar Bisons have slipped to third place from first and have one out of two matches.

Raipur Rhinos have moved to fourth position from sixth and have won one out of their two outings. Bilaspur Bulls have slipped to fifth place from second and have one win to their name in two matches. Surguja Tigers have moved to sixth position from fifth and lost their only match.

Raipur Rhinos triumph over Bastar Bisons in a rain-shortened match

In the fourth match, the Raipur Rhinos won the toss and chose to bowl against the Bastar Bisons. Due to rain, the match was reduced to 18 overs.

For the Bisons, Sangeet Soni and Rahul Pradhan both scored impressive half-centuries, helping their team post a total of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ashish Chouhan took two wickets, conceding 48 runs in his four overs.

Amandeep Khare played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten with 82 runs off 45 balls. His incredible performance led the Rhinos to victory, reaching the target of 179 runs in just 17.1 overs with three wickets to spare.

In the fifth match, the Rajnandgaon Panthers took on the Bilaspur Bulls. Winning the toss, the Panthers chose to bowl first. For the Bulls, Abhijeet Tah was the standout batter, scoring over 30 runs. The Bulls managed to post a total of 148 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Ajay Jadav Mandal and Dhananjay Nayak were the pick of the bowlers for the Panthers, each taking two wickets.

The Panthers had a fantastic start with Abhimanyu Chouhan and Ashish Kumar putting up a 134-run partnership for the first wicket. Their stellar performance helped the Panthers chase down the target of 149 runs in just 13.5 overs, with nine wickets in hand. Rudra Pratap took the only wicket for the Bulls.

