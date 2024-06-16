Bilaspur Bulls secured a three-wicket win over Surguja Tigers in the first semi-final of the Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 while Raipur Rhinos bagged an eight-wicket win against Rajnandgaon Panthers in the second semi-final.

Moving to the details of the first semi-final, the Tigers batted first and posted a dominating total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Captain Ashutosh Singh scored 44 runs in 32 balls, featuring six fours and a six.

In response, the Bulls finished off the game in 19 overs with three wickets in hand. Impact player MD Irfan scored 44 runs in 30 balls to turn the tables for the Bulls, as he hit five sixes.

In the second semi-final, the Panthers batted first and got bundled out for 90 runs in 17.4 overs. Ashish Chouhan scalped a four-wicket haul, conceding 12 runs while Mayank Yadav picked up two wickets.

In response, Rhinos sealed the deal in 11.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening batter Anuj Tiwary scored 58* runs in 40 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ashutosh Singh ST 359 6 6 101 89.75 165.44 1 2 37 15 2 Sanidhya Hurkat ST 318 6 6 110 79.5 177.65 1 2 29 15 3 Aayush Pandey BLS 292 5 4 91 97.33 169.77 0 3 30 13 4 Amandeep Khare RPR 228 6 6 88 45.6 170.15 0 2 26 11 5 Ashish Kumar RP 224 6 6 123 56 160 1 1 17 15 6 Prateek Yadav BLS 184 6 6 45 46 219.05 0 0 16 13 7 Dev Aditya Singh RL 179 5 5 57 44.75 157.02 0 2 14 11 8 Sangeet Soni BB 174 5 5 84 34.8 165.71 0 2 23 7 9 Sahban Khan RPR 160 6 5 48 53.33 164.95 0 0 13 9 10 Shashank Chandrakar BB 154 5 5 77 30.8 256.67 0 1 15 13

Ashutosh Singh has scored 359 runs to consolidate his top spot in the run-scoring charts. Sanidhya Hurkat (318) retained his second rank. Aayush Pandey (292) continued to stay at the third rank in the tally.

Amandeep Khare (228) and Ashish Kumar (224) are at the fourth and fifth ranks respectively. Prateek Yadav moved up from the 11th to the sixth rank with 184 runs.

Dev Aditya Singh (179), Sangeet Soni (174), Sahban Khan (160), and Shashank Chandrakar (154) slipped one spot each to secure the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Harsh Yadav ST 14 6 6 11.43 8.07 8.5 1 1 0 2 Snehil Chadda ST 14 6 6 13.71 9.43 8.73 0 2 0 3 Shashank Singh BLS 12 6 4 10.83 7.08 9.18 1 2 0 4 Ashish Chouhan RPR 12 6 6 14.5 11 7.91 0 1 0 5 Vijay Yadav BB 11 5 4 13.36 8.73 9.19 0 2 0 6 Praveen Yadav RL 9 5 5 16.11 11.33 8.53 0 2 0 7 Sourabh Majumdar BB 9 5 5 19.56 11.11 10.56 0 1 0 8 Aayush Singh Thakur RL 8 5 5 21.5 12.75 10.12 0 0 0 9 Anand Rao ST 8 6 6 25.5 15 10.2 0 2 0 10 MD Shahnawaz Hussiain BLS 7 6 6 21.71 15 8.69 0 1 0

Harsh Yadav ascended from the fourth to the top spot with 14 scalps at 11.43. Snehil Chadda (14) slid one spot to the second rank at an average of 13.71. Shashank Singh (12) slipped one slot to the third position at 10.83.

Ashish Chouhan climbed up from the seventh to the fourth rank with 12 scalps at 14.5. Vijay Yadav (11) slid from the third to the fifth rank at 13.36. Praveen Yadav descended from the fifth to the sixth rank with nine scalps at 16.11.

Sourabh Majumdar (9) slid one spot to the seventh rank at 21.5. Aayush Singh Thakur (8) moved one spot up to the eighth rank at 21.5. Anand Rao (8) descended from the eighth to the ninth rank at 25.5 while MD Shahnawaz Hussain (7) rocketed from the 20th to the 10th rank.

