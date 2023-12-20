"Chicken dinner with 0 kills" - Fans react as Babar Azam reclaims No.  1 position in ICC ODI batting rankings

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam regained the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters by dethroning Indian opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday. Gill moved down to the second place after being rested for the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Babar's lengthy reign as the No. 1 batter in the 50-over format ended during the 2023 World Cup in India. He has reclaimed the coveted position despite Pakistan not playing an ODI since the World Cup. Babar has 824 points in his kitty, 14 more than second-placed Gill.

Several fans took to social media, trolling Babar Azam for climbing to the top without having played any ODI match. Here are some of the best reactions:

Babar Azam registered scores of 21 and 14 in Test series opener against Australia

Pakistan are currently battling it out with hosts Australia in a three-match Test series. The Men in Green suffered an embarrassing 360-run loss in the opening encounter in Perth.

Babar Azam failed to get going with the bat in the Test series opener. The right-handed batter was off to a decent start in the first innings but lost his wicket to Mitchell Marsh after scoring 21 runs. He failed to make amends in the second essay as well, getting out for just 14 as the Men in Green were bundled out for a paltry score of 89.

He will next be seen in action during the upcoming second Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The match will be played from December 26 to 30.

It is worth mentioning that Babar relinquished leadership across formats following Pakistan's dismal performance at the 2023 World Cup. He was replaced by senior batter Shan Masood and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi as the Test and T20I captain, respectively.

