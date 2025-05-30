Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025: Where to watch CPL 2025 and live-streaming details

The second season of the Chiripal Cricket Premier League (CPL) will begin on May 31 and run till June 14 at SGVP Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad. CPL 2025 will witness a few of the top Ranji players from Gujarat forming a potent squad with talented youngsters of the state to achieve T20 supremacy.

Six teams, namely Ahmedabad Arrows, Karnavati Kings, Narmada Navigators, Gandhinagar Lions, Heritage City Titans, and Sabarmati Strikers, are participating in the tournament. Notably, Aarya Desai, Chintan Gaja, Hemang Patel, Abhishek Desai, Urvil Patel, and Saurav Chauhan will lead the respective sides.

In the league stage, all teams will be playing five games each (one game against all teams). The top three teams will then qualify for the playoffs. The top two-ranked teams will lock horns in Qualifier 1, with the winner directly going to the final. Meanwhile, the loser of this game will be up against the third-ranked side to decide the second finalist.

The last season in 2024 saw Karnavati Kings, Heritage City Titans, and Ahmedabad Arrows qualify for the playoffs. In the end, the Titans beat the Arrows by six wickets to win the title. Smit Patel was the top scorer with 304 runs in seven innings. Meanwhile, Dhrushant Soni scalped 14 wickets in the same appearances to emerge as the most successful bowler.

Apart from the captains, other experienced players like Arzan Nagwaswalla, Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Ninad Rathva, and Priyank Panchal are participating in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how these players, along with skillful youngsters, gel to entertain the fans and win the title for their respective sides.

Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, there will be no broadcast of the tournaments on any of the TV channels in India.

Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The six-team tournament can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

