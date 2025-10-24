"Choose only 2 out of these 3" - Former CSK spinner criticizes Team India's selection after loss in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh remarked that Team India need a frontline bowler more than a third all-rounder in the playing XI after their recent ODI series loss to Australia. The Men in Blue lost the second match of the three-match affair by two wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

The visitors have opted to feature three all-rounders in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar in their playing XI in both matches so far. The team combination has left no room for frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav to feature since the bowling unit is headlined by three pacers to counter the Australian conditions.

Harbhajan Singh cited Adam Zampa's match-winning performance as an example of why India need to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI at the expense of one of their all-rounders. The returning Australian wrist spinner ran through the Indian middle order to finish with figures of 4-60, and was named player of the match for his efforts.

"If you have Siraj, Arshdeep, Rana, and Kuldeep, then you have four frontline bowlers. You can play 2 all-rounders, whether it be Axar, Sundar, or Reddy. But choose only 2 out of these 3," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Adam Zampa picked up 4 wickets. Although he went for 60 runs, he took wickets. This is the difference when your main bowler plays. The day he plays well, he will give you wickets, and that is exactly where Team India are making a mistake. Kuldeep Yadav is your main spinner, you are not playing him. See the difference. If he was playing, I think he would have done a job like Zampa did. He might have gone for runs, but he is better at taking wickets than the rest," he continued.

Harbhajan Singh highlighted the lack of wicket-taking bowlers for the visitors as they allowed the inexperienced duo of Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly to forge a 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket, when the game was in balance in the middle overs.

"The partnership between Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly took the game away from India's hands. They have three proper pacers in Siraj, Arshdeep, and Rana. But when it comes to spinners, Sundar, no doubt, took wickets and bowled decently and bats well, so he is a proper all-rounder. But Axar and Reddy? Axar is a good option when it comes to bowling 4 overs. But when it comes to 10 overs, you still need bowlers who can give you wickets," he said.

The three all-rounders bowled a combined total of 20 overs, where they conceded 113 runs and claimed three wickets. With the bat, they contributed 64 runs off 65 deliveries to help India stitch up a competitive score.

"Can't see the rhythm in the batting" - Harbhajan Singh urges Indian batters to spend time at the crease ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Harbhajan Singh bemoaned the lack of rhythm and structure in the Indian batting outfit. The Men in Blue have struggled to have a say in testing conditions against some accomplished bowlers after being put into bat both times this series.

"Can't see the rhythm in the batting. There are not too many ODIs being played now, but you have to bat long. Since there is time on offer, I think the batters should spend some time out in the middle," he concluded.

The third ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25.

