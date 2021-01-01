Chris Gayle has no plans for retirement till the age of 45

Chris Gayle has recently revealed that he has no plans about retirement at least for the next five years. Gayle has his eyes set firmly on the coming two editions of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Jamaican, 41, last donned the West Indian jersey in an ODI during the home series against India in August 2019. The last T20I Gayle played for the West Indies was in March 2019.

Gayle had a good season with the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. He aggregated 288 runs including three fifties and concluded the season with an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14.

When asked by ANI whether this was proof that age is just a number, Chris Gayle responded, “Oh yes, of course.”

The left-handed opening batsman is keen to put on the maroon jersey in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in India and the 2022 edition in Australia.

“No retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45 no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go,” Gayle added.

Chris Gayle is currently in Dubai, taking part in the UKC along with some big names in the game like Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Kevin Pietersen. He is excited by this tournament and believes that the fans will start loving it once they get a hang of the format and the rules.

“I think it is a new and exciting concept added to the game of cricket […] And you do know indoor cricket really have a buzz. But in UKC you will be playing in a cage, big names are there and when all this is happening then everybody would want to know or they will tune in and when they get there and get a hang of it I’m sure they’re gonna love it.”

The West Indian superstar signed off by revealing one rule of UKC that has not impressed him. The batsmen still have to run even if he hits a six in the UKC, and Gayle is certainly not excited with this.