"Chris Gayle of RCB Women"- Twitter reacts as Sophie Devine blasts a 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Sophie Devine played one of the most destructive knocks in WPL 2023 on March 18 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Giants. She scored 99 runs off just 36 balls, helping her franchise chase a 189-run target in only 15.3 overs.
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium. Laura Wolvaardt's 68-run innings helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise finish with 188 runs on the board in 20 overs.
In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flier thanks to a 99-run knock from Sophie Devine. She hit nine fours and eight sixes in her entertaining innings. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to her performance:
"I was in the zone tonight" - Sophie Devine on her Player of the Match award winning performance
Devine opened the batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and attacked the Gujarat Giants bowlers from the word go. She scored at an incredible strike rate of 275. Smriti Mandhana stitched up a 125-run opening stand with her in 9.2 overs, with Devine scoring the majority of the runs.
After Mandhana's dismissal, Devine continued to attack the GG bowlers and took her team closer to the target. She was just a run short of the three-figure mark when she handed a catch to Ashwani Kumar while trying a big shot off Kim Garth's bowling.
While Sophie Devine missed out on a ton, she won the Player of the Match award for her spectacular knock. Here's what she had to say about her special performance while speaking at the post-match presentation:
"I was in the zone tonight. Milestones don't affect me too much. I was going to go on about it in the same way I scored the 98 runs, not looking for a tap and run. Glad that I could contribute to my team."
RCB now have two days off before they return to the field for their final league stage match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a hat-trick of wins.
