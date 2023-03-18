"Chris Gayle of RCB Women"- Twitter reacts as Sophie Devine blasts a 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Sophie Devine played one of the most destructive knocks in WPL 2023 on March 18 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Giants. She scored 99 runs off just 36 balls, helping her franchise chase a 189-run target in only 15.3 overs.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium. Laura Wolvaardt's 68-run innings helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise finish with 188 runs on the board in 20 overs.

In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flier thanks to a 99-run knock from Sophie Devine. She hit nine fours and eight sixes in her entertaining innings. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to her performance:

Kevin @imkevin149 sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women https://t.co/FGDC9aHZjv

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Easily the most heartbreaking picture of the day - Sophie Devine absolutely deserved that hundred.



Madness of 99 runs from just 36 balls, breathtaking knock! Easily the most heartbreaking picture of the day - Sophie Devine absolutely deserved that hundred.Madness of 99 runs from just 36 balls, breathtaking knock! https://t.co/uLTsuaif7I

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Missed a well deserved century by just 1 Run



Sophie Devine, take a bow



#CricketTwitter 𝟗𝟗 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟑𝟔 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬Missed a well deserved century by just 1 RunSophie Devine, take a bow 𝟗𝟗 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟑𝟔 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 😮😮Missed a well deserved century by just 1 Run 💔💔Sophie Devine, take a bow 🙌🙌#CricketTwitter https://t.co/y0RWAoEe6s

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sophie Devine dismissed for 99.



Sad end to a great knock, one to remember in WPL history. Sophie Devine dismissed for 99. Sad end to a great knock, one to remember in WPL history. https://t.co/8OiK5av9hE

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sophie Devine wins Player Of The Match award for her breathtaking 99 in 36 balls.



She's also the new Orange Cap holder of the WPL. Sophie Devine wins Player Of The Match award for her breathtaking 99 in 36 balls.She's also the new Orange Cap holder of the WPL. https://t.co/qTNyyV4gIx

Vishal. @SportyVishaI



And today she played a masterclass knock, thank you SOPHIE DEVINE in her latest interview said,"I've talked to Virat kohli when he visited our camp, his advices just changed my batting approach".And today she played a masterclass knock, thank you @imVkohli SOPHIE DEVINE in her latest interview said,"I've talked to Virat kohli when he visited our camp, his advices just changed my batting approach".And today she played a masterclass knock, thank you @imVkohli 🐐 https://t.co/oZNWjSeupV

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sophie Devine in this WPL 2023:



14(11).

16(11).

66(45).

36(24).

21(19).

14(6).

99(36).



7 innings, 266 runs, 175 strike rate - Leading runs scorer in this WPL!!! Sophie Devine in this WPL 2023:14(11).16(11).66(45).36(24).21(19).14(6).99(36).7 innings, 266 runs, 175 strike rate - Leading runs scorer in this WPL!!! https://t.co/npIHilXNcz

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli

SOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !! 100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me . Still can't stop thinking about that 94 m sixSOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !! #RCBvsGG 100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me . Still can't stop thinking about that 94 m six 🔥SOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !! #RCBvsGG https://t.co/Pb2ezv0p9n

Polite Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Out for 99, Sophie Devine has shown the true meaning of being a team player. No slowing down while getting near the first ever wpl 100. Out for 99, Sophie Devine has shown the true meaning of being a team player. No slowing down while getting near the first ever wpl 100. https://t.co/BvBjp684qA

"I was in the zone tonight" - Sophie Devine on her Player of the Match award winning performance

Devine opened the batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and attacked the Gujarat Giants bowlers from the word go. She scored at an incredible strike rate of 275. Smriti Mandhana stitched up a 125-run opening stand with her in 9.2 overs, with Devine scoring the majority of the runs.

After Mandhana's dismissal, Devine continued to attack the GG bowlers and took her team closer to the target. She was just a run short of the three-figure mark when she handed a catch to Ashwani Kumar while trying a big shot off Kim Garth's bowling.

While Sophie Devine missed out on a ton, she won the Player of the Match award for her spectacular knock. Here's what she had to say about her special performance while speaking at the post-match presentation:

"I was in the zone tonight. Milestones don't affect me too much. I was going to go on about it in the same way I scored the 98 runs, not looking for a tap and run. Glad that I could contribute to my team."

RCB now have two days off before they return to the field for their final league stage match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a hat-trick of wins.

