"Chris Gayle didn't do this" - Mohammad Kaif's massive praise for Team India star ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has even outdone ex-West Indies star Chris Gayle, who is considered one of the most destructive T20 batters of all time. He praised Abhishek for his stunning performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Kaif opined that Gayle played with a cautious approach in bowling-friendly conditions. He suggested that Abhishek, on the other hand, isn't afraid of going for big hits right from the first delivery.

The 44-year-old's comments came in his latest YouTube video. He said (at 11:12):

"I do think that Abhishek Sharma is batting like Chris Gayle. But he is batting better than Chris Gayle. When the ball used to move or turn, Chris Gayle would pick one bowler and target him. He could hit one bowler for five sixes, but he also played a maiden over when there was some movement.

"He is becoming even more dangerous than Chris Gayle as he hits six on the first ball itself. Against Shaneen Afridi, he hit a six with a pull, stepped out and hit a four, then another six on the next ball. Chris Gayle didn't do this. I have played with him for two years in RCB. He used to bat very smartly, giving respect to good bowlers. Abhishek Sharma is intimidating the bowlers."

Abhishek is the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw has 309 runs to his name from six outings at a stunning strike rate of 204.63.

"He was trying to match Abhishek Sharma" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill's approach in Asia Cup 2025

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif also commented on Abhishek Sharma's opening partner Shubman Gill's batting approach in the Asia Cup 2025. He reckoned that the right-handed batter tried to replicate Abhishek's ultra-aggressive style in the side's first match.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Gill now has the pressure of matching Abhishek's strike rate. Kaif remarked (at 22:28):

"I feel that in the first match, he was trying to match Abhishek Sharma and play ultra-aggressive cricket. He got out doing that. Then after two matches, he did what he is known for, play proper cricketing shots. He is a classical batter who plays on merit. I think he now feels that he will have to score at the same strike rate as Abhishek Sharma. His batting game plan has been lost somewhere."

Gill has scored 115 runs from six innings with a strike rate of 155.40. India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

