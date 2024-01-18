Colin Munro appointed Desert Vipers skipper for ILT20 2024

New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro has been appointed as the captain of the Desert Vipers ahead of the second edition of the DP World ILT20. He was instrumental in leading the team to the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament, narrowly missing out on the title after defeat to the Gulf Giants.

However, the Vipers have seen enough to place their trust in the veteran Kiwi once again and Munro is pumped up on getting the opportunity. He spoke about the importance of having honest conversations and ensuring the players are on the same page.

Here's what Colin Munro was quoted as saying in a media release by the Desert Vipers:

"I don’t expect the players to be perfect, but one thing I do expect is for players to plan and prepare really well. Different players do that, and if I know what makes those boys tick so they can get ready for games then we can be just open and honest. You are not going to please all 22 players and it is extremely hard to keep all of them happy, but if I can do my best and make sure my communication to them is clear and honest, I hope they can take that and run with it.”

Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody on importance of retaining core

Former Australian all-rounder and Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody explained why the team was keen to retain the core of the players from last year. He was also delighted to have some big names from Pakistan cricket in their ranks. On this, he stated:

"We are looking to build a fan base here in the UAE and beyond the shores of UAE, where people can be familiar with the faces of those who represent the Desert Vipers. We also looked to improve on our squad; like every team we are looking to improve. Last year we were a step away from being champions, and we have set our sights on trying to make that final step in 2024."

He added:

"With the introduction of a few Pakistan players in our group, it is great to welcome such a strong cricketing nation to the UAE and the ILT20 and more importantly to the Desert Vipers. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, and players of that world-class quality are only going to add to the strength of the side and the excitement of cricket that we play and for the fans to watch."

Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver has been a huge advocate of sustainability and has ensured there are some changes in the team culture as well. One such example given is replacing plastic bottles with a water dispenser, where the players can then go and drink water from their refillable bottles.

Stressing on the importance of sustainability, Oliver stated:

"Climate change really does affect cricket in a very serious way so we are just keen to do what we can and that really does for the strategic outlook for season two and beyond. The great thing is the players have bought into this and together we can do this. We have a story to tell, and we look forward to everyone joining us on this journey.”

The Desert Vipers will begin their ILT20 2024 season against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday, January 21.

