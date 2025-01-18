“Come to the Graveyard” – Mohammad Rizwan ridicules West Indies batter as Pakistan dominate Day 2 of 1st Test 2025 [Watch]

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was in high spirits as he mocked West Indies' Kevin Sinclair, with the hosts asserting their dominance on Day 2 (Saturday, January 18) of the first Test in the two-match series. The game is being held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The visitors endured a disastrous start to their first innings, losing half their side for just 34 runs. In the 12th over, Noman Ali dismissed Tevin Imlach, leaving the West Indies in deep trouble at 42-6.

Kevin Sinclair then walked to the crease at No. 8, where he was greeted by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, who remarked:

“Yeah, brother come to the graveyard.”

Sinclair scored only 11 runs from 17 balls, and his dismissal left the West Indies struggling at 66-8 in their first innings.

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shine with the ball for Pakistan

After a delayed start on Day 1 due to foggy weather, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. They had a rough start, losing four wickets—Shan Masood (11), Muhammad Hurraira (6), Babar Azam (8), and Kamran Ghulam (5)—for just 46 runs.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan then steadied the innings, guiding Pakistan to 143-4 at the close of Day 1, after 41.3 overs. Both batters played brilliantly, with Shakeel scoring 84 and Rizwan making 71. However, once they were dismissed, the lower order failed to contribute much, and the hosts were bowled out for 230.

In reply, West Indies struggled on a pitch that favored spinners, getting bowled out for just 137 in 25.2 overs. Jomel Warrican top-scored with an unbeaten 31, while Noman Ali claimed a five-wicket haul and Sajid Khan took four wickets.

Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, looked set for a big score but was dismissed for 52 due to a mix-up between the wickets in the second innings. At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan were 109-3 after 31 overs, holding a commanding lead of 202 runs.

