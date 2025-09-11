Commentator Irfan Pathan correctly predicts Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan predicted Jasprit Bumrah's scathing yorker on-air during the third over of the innings that castled United Arab Emirates (UAE) opening batter Alishan Sharafu in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash. The right-arm pacer made his highly anticipated return to international white-ball cricket during the Men in Blue's statement nine-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball from the other end after Hardik Pandya's expensive first over to begin proceedings. The speedster brought immediate control by conceding only six runs to begin his spell. Just when UAE were looking relatively comfortable after taking on Axar Patel in the next over, Bumrah disrupted their momentum with a yorker out of nowhere. During the fourth over of the innings, the right-arm pacer dished out a couple of slower deliveries in an attempt to unsettle the batters. UAE skipper Muhammed Waseem got off strike soon, and the bowler unleashed a perfect yorker to Sharafu to give India their first breakthrough of the contest. Have a look at the moment right here: &quot;This is a massive over, this could be the over where India make a comeback. This is the reason why Bumrah has been given another over in the powerplay. Two slower deliveries now, he is completely setting up Waseem now. When he is in full rhythm, he goes for the yorker as well. And he did indeed go for it! What a brilliant yorker,&quot; Irfan Pathan said on commentary for the Sony Sports Network. The opening wicket kick-started a collapse from which the UAE could never recover. At the time of the dismissal by the Indian spearhead, the batting side were placed at 26-1. However, they could only end up posting 57 on the board, to record their lowest ever T20I total. Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1-19 off his three overs against UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Featuring in his first international white-ball clash since the 2024 T20 World Cup Final, Jasprit Bumrah looked in decent rhythm to make an impact while the spinners and all-rounders stole the headlines. He was the sole frontline seamer in the playing XI as India's combination focused on a three-pronged spin attack and immense batting depth. The ace pacer was handed three overs on the trot inside the powerplay itself as he continues to settle in following an on-and-off red-ball tour of England recently. Team India will next face Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.